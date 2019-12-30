Nurse Who Spent Over A Year Living Out Of Her Car In Ta’ Xbiex Taken In By Qormi Couple

After spending countless nights sleeping in her car on the Ta’ Xbiex marina, Maria Johnson has now moved into a welcoming Qormi home where she can finally be at ease.

Last week, TVM reported on how a qualified nurse found herself on the streets a year and a half ago after her apartment block was sold to new owners.

Maria was left abandoned and alone, suffering from the long term health effects of having a cancerous tumour removed and with only €15 to her name. It seemed like Christmas would be ruined for her but thanks to the generosity and outpour of the public, she has finally been welcomed into a loving Qormi home where she can finally rest.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, Maria reassured that she had been welcomed into a couple’s home where she can rest, for the time being, that is until suitable housing is found for her.

When asked what the public can do to aid her in this situation Maria also commented that she is in no need of any assistance for the time being. She also noted how she was hopeful that Parliamentary Secretary for Social Accommodation, Roderick Galdes, would be able to provide housing options by 2021.

Thanks to the combined efforts of everyone who reached out and offered their support for Maria, she has finally been removed from abject poverty and can begin looking to the future with bright eyes.

