Nurse And Carer Treated For Smoke Inhalation After Fire Breaks Out At Old People’s Home In Rabat

A fire broke at an old person’s home run by the Church earlier today.

According to the Curia, a fire broke out in a small room at Dar Saura in Rabat. Although a firetruck was called, the fire was put out by workers at home before it arrived.

Thankfully no one was hurt during the incident but two people, a nurse and carer, were treated for smoke inhalation.

61 elderly people live at Dar Saura, all of whom are under lockdown along with nurses and carers as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

