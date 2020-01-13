‘Now It’s Time To Move Forward’: Malta Hotel Association Welcomes New Prime Minister And Urges Return To Normality

The Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association (MHRA) has congratulated Robert Abela on his election as the new leader of the Labour Party and Prime Minister of Malta, saying it was now time to reverse the damage that had been done to Malta’s reputation internationally.

“The past two months Maltese politics went through a storm, and like all storms, there have been casualties, including the loss of business by – amongst others – restaurants and, to a lesser degree, functions normally held in hotels,” MHRA said today.

“Our international reputation has suffered and governance and rule of law matters escalated to the top of the national agenda.”

Saying that Malta’s democratic system was “reasonably in good health and performed well during such serious crises” they called on the new Prime Minister not to take things like good governance, the rule of law, and the ongoing investigation into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia for granted.

“MHRA believes that following the storm, Malta’s democratic process now has the potential to come out stronger than ever before. Now, it’s time to move forward,” they said.

“ The election of Dr Abela as the new Prime Minister is the first step.”

“MHRA believes that Dr Abela’ s priority should be to restore international confidence and regain the Maltese population’s confidence in the institutions of the country. Abela should continue to build on those strong economic and social foundations which he has inherited whilst attending to the deficiencies which showed up in the last months,” they said.

When it comes to the tourism sector specifically, MHRA President Tony Zahra said the focus should be on “1) sustainable conditions for the economy and 2) execution of the rule of law through a more robust governance framework”.

The MHRA pledged full support to the new Prime Minister and looked forward to seeing his new cabinet.

“We have a lot of work to do so let’s start immediately to get Malta where it deserves to be,” Zahra concluded.

