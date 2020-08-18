‘Now It Is Time To Rest’: Boat Fire Victim Karl Pace Succumbs To Injuries
After surviving a boat fire in Gozo last June and going through a number of life-threatening surgeries, Karl Pace has succumbed to his injuries.
Earlier today Karl’s brother, Chris, posted a tribute to his brother – well-known for his calm, loving, and playful nature.
“Fly high and rid yourself of the sorrow and suffering of this world dear brother, leave that for us,” the tribute read.
“You fought through what seemed to be impossible circumstances for six weeks, now it is time to rest. I love you.”
Following the tragic fire, Pace had suffered from serious burns on around 60% of his body.
Last July, Pace underwent a day-long delicate skin graft to repair the damage caused by the fire. Whilst the surgery was successful, Pace was still far from making a full recovery, with many more operations having been planned out to complete the grafting process.