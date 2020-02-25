Notorious Maltese Gamer Handed Unprecedent Life Ban From All EA Games

د . إAEDSRر . س

Kurt Fenech, Malta’s most notorious video game player, has been banned from all Electronic Arts games for life.

Last November, Fenech was handed a permanent ban from FIFA competitive gaming following a row of abusive behaviour by the Maltese gamer against EA, resulting in several EA employees having their Twitter accounts hacked by Kurt’s fanbase.

However, it seems like Fenech didn’t learn his lesson following the ban and “continued to post abusive and threatening messages and videos about EA employees and competitive players on social media” resulting in EA handing down an unprecedented lifetime ban.

“In November 2019, after a series of Code of Conduct violations as part of the EA Sports FIFA Global Series in which he threatened employees and other players, Kurt0411 was banned from competing or attending any EA Sporty FIFA 20 Global Series events or future competitions,” EA said in a message shared on Twitter.

“Since that time, Kurt has continued to post abusive and threatening messages and videos about EA employees and competitive players on social media and he has encouraged others to do the same. His messages have crossed a line of decency into very personal attacks and breach our Terms of Service, We will not tolerate threatening behavior. As a result, today Kurt0411’s EA account will be banned from playing our games and accessing our services due to these serious and repeated violations.”

Kurt0411 may never see the competitive arena again but that didn’t stop him from taking to Twitter to take another jab at EA after he was handed the lifetime ban…

which included some pretty salty words for the game’s creators…

Is this the end of Kurt Fenech in competitive gaming? Let us know in the comments below

