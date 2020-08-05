‘Not The Time For Triumphalism’: Malta Union Of Teachers Mulls Schools’ September Reopening

Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) warned that schools’ September re-opening will be put at risk if the authorities do not take the necessary action to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement released earlier today, the MUT appealed to the authorities to shoulder responsibility for whatever measures are put in place during this period.

“A few individuals’ thoughtlessness can heavily impact education in the coming months,” the union said.

“This is not the time for triumphalism.”

The statement went on to highlight how online lessons can in no way replicate a school’s environment, saying that human contact is vital in an education system.

Nonetheless, a school setting doesn’t allow the necessary health precautions to be carried out, the union said.

“The MUT notes how social distancing, the wearing of masks, and overall hygiene are very important factors.”

“In a scholastic environment, however, one will be faced with masses of people in tight spaces, with social distancing being extremely difficult to execute – the same can be said for masks and hygiene.”

The MUT concluded their statement with a call for readers to be cautious about situations that can pose a risk to public health.

