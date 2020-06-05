‘Not Necessarily Factual’: University of Malta Distances Itself From Student’s Accusations Of Mistreatment During Pandemic

The University of Malta has reacted to a student’s accusations of mistreatment amid the pandemic.

Yesterday, university sports undergraduate Pia Grech accused the University of failing to provide appropriate concessions for students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The University wrote that her statements were “purely based on her own personal opinion which is not necessarily factual”.

They say their staff has provided continuous support communication and check-ups with students, switched to online lectures, has created of fair grading to exams and assignments and has added hours to examinations, limited to exam per year group.

They also say that other students in her faculty distanced themselves from Grech’s comments and wrote to the Director of the Institute “to show support for the assistance provided during the past weeks”.

In terms of extensions, they say her claim of a lack of concessions is incorrect.

“A number of extensions have been given to students from various faculties, institutes and centres within the University, including the Institute For Physical Education and Sport (IPES), but not just, in cases where they are objectively justified.”

A fund offering financial aid due to COVID-19 called the Student Solidarity Fund was set up to support students they say, as well “as instructional continuity training offered by the IT services, the Office of the Registrar, and the Office of the Human Resources Management Directorate that is guiding students and staff alike into the assignment and examination period, and the Health and Wellness Centre’s weekly Health Wellness Talks, in addition to the routine services already available for the entire student body”.

Meanwhile, Pia Grech has also responded to the stir the article caused and clarified that her comments were not directed to her particular faculty which is the Institute of Physical Education and Sport.

“Only a few people saw it as a direct attack on IPES. Most people understood that I was standing up for all students and asking UoM to be more present in the situation.”

“I apologise if IPES or any other specific faculty felt personally attacked, but in no way did I want or intend to make my post look that way. It was intended as a voice for all students,” she said.

“My post was meant to give all students a voice which is why I named the University in general, as it would have been more beneficial to see new COVID-19 guidelines published by them as a whole, rather than each faculty having to fend for themselves,” she wrote.

“I am well aware that lecturers and staff were also swamped with work, my mother is a teacher herself, and I am grateful to those who try to help us.”

“I know for a fact that IPES is one of the institutions who tries to help their students, not tear them down. Unfortunately, this is not true for other faculties and I have many friends who are struggling,” she said.

She did affirm the only point that applied to IPES in her post was the part about extensions.

“Even though our deadlines were moved, the UoM does not have a formal method of applying for an extension. I do appreciate some deadlines being moved, but sometimes unexpected circumstances might still require further extension.”

Below find the full statement from the University of Malta.

Firstly, the Institute for Physical Education Sport (IPES), which Ms Grech is a second-year student of, has been going beyond its call of duty to help students get through this unprecedented time as smoothly as possible. This can be clearly attested by both the initiatives the Institute has launched during this period, such as the Psychological assistance for University’s student-athletes, and the ongoing support shown by staff.

The latter has been shown by means of continuous communication and check-ups with the students via calls, emails and via Zoom, the switch to online lectures, the creation of fair grading to exams and assignments, and the adding on of hours to examinations, limited to one exam per year group, all of which IPES students are extremely appreciative of. In fact, the year group Ms Grech is part of only has one take-home exam of 27 hours.

In this regard, IPES students from all year groups have written to the Director of the Institute as a show of support for the assistance provided during the past few weeks. Furthermore, second-year students who are in the same year as Ms Grech, have distanced themselves (in writing) from the stand taken by the student in the above-mentioned article.

Secondly, Ms Grech is incorrect in stating that extensions for dissertations or assignments due to the pandemic are not available. A number of extensions have been given to students from various Faculties, Institutes and Centres within the University, including IPES, but not just, in cases where they are objectively justified.

Thirdly, in response to Ms Grech’s questions towards the end of the Facebook post, the University of Malta is undertaking several initiatives to assist students in coping with these challenging times. A few examples would be the Student Solidarity Fund, to offer financial aid to students with financial hardships due to COVID-19, the instructional continuity training offered by the IT services, the Office of the Registrar, and the Office of the Human Resources Management Directorate that is guiding students and staff alike into the assignment and examination period, and the Health and Wellness Centre’s weekly Health Wellness Talks, in addition to the routine services already available for the entire student body.

Other than these numerous initiatives, as stated earlier, each of the Faculties, Institutes or Centres within the University of Malta community have individually undertaken the responsibility of ensuring their students keep receiving a high-quality education and supervise students’ progress through online platforms.

Last but not least, as Ms Grech herself has written in a public Facebook post dated 5 June 2020, “I know for a fact that IPES is one of the institutions who tries to help their students, not tear them down… I am sorry if the Institute felt personally attacked, but in no way did I want or intend to make my post look that way. It was intended as a voice for all students.”

