Normality Or Emergency? Malta Reacts To Last Night’s ‘Confusing AF’ Press Conference

Congrats everyone, we’re back to normal! Or well, kind of. I think?

Last night, Prime Minister Robert Abela took to a national press conference along with Health Minister Chris Fearne and Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci to announce the latest COVID-19 restrictions which will be lifted as of this Friday.

And while it seemed to be a case of “in a nutshell, everything”, many were still left scratching their heads by the end of it all, not sure what they’d actually be allowed to do (and where they can go) when the weekend arrives.

From confused tattooists to amused clubbers, here’s how Malta reacted to the news that the island is getting even closer to full normality… while still technically in a state of emergency.