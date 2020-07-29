Norma Saliba Is The New Head Of News At PBS

Norma Saliba has been appointed the new head of news at Public Broadcasting Services.

A former sports journalist at Labour Party’s ONE news, Saliba will take over the role from Reno Bugeja, who will step down to be PBS editor instead.

Her succession was approved unanimously by the board of directors through a vote this week.

Saliba has worked in the profession for over 20 years including as a journalist and newscaster for PBS before serving as the president’s spokesperson.

In 2017, she became the first woman to be acting president of the Institute of Maltese Journalists.

Saliba is married to ONE TV presenter Manuel Mallia, father of Labour MP Jean Claude Micallef.

What do you think of Saliba’s new role?