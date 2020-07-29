د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Norma Saliba Is The New Head Of News At PBS

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Norma Saliba has been appointed the new head of news at Public Broadcasting Services.

A former sports journalist at Labour Party’s ONE news, Saliba will take over the role from Reno Bugeja, who will step down to be PBS editor instead.

Her succession was approved unanimously by the board of directors through a vote this week.

Saliba has worked in the profession for over 20 years including as a journalist and newscaster for PBS before serving as the president’s spokesperson.

In 2017, she became the first woman to be acting president of the Institute of Maltese Journalists. 

Saliba is married to ONE TV presenter Manuel Mallia, father of Labour MP Jean Claude Micallef.

What do you think of Saliba’s new role?

READ NEXT: 'Thank You, Malta': Funds Raised To Repatriate Edwin Lopez's Body To The Philippines... But Family Still Await Justice

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK