Noose Outside Court Was Seen in Valletta Over The Weekend

Two people have confirmed that a noose recently spotted hanging outside the Valletta law courts has been there since at least last weekend, casting serious doubt on theories linking it to Melvin Theuma’s suspected attempted suicide.

Photos of a noose hanging from the side of the Malta Law Courts made the rounds on Tuesday, hours before Melvin Theuma’s alleged suicide attempt.

Several people were quick to connect the noose to Theuma, saying that it was placed there as a warning sign.

However, Lovin Malta has seen photographic evidence that the noose was already hanging in Valletta as early as last weekend.

It is still unknown when the rope was placed there, but this appears to debunk recent theories that it was hung on the same day as Theuma’s suspected suicide attempt as a precursor to an attempt to silence the state witness.

The police are still investigating the situation.

Did you see the noose hanging in Valletta this weekend?