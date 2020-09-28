‘Nobody Is Safe’: Dingli Road Alignment Project ‘Without Permits’ Set To Destroy Private Fields

The project in question is seeking to connect two minor roads – Sqaq il-Museum and Daħla tas-Sienja.

A road alignment project in Dingli set to destroy private fields, old carob trees, and rooms used for farming will be proceeding without approved plans and permits.

Lovin Malta spoke to Gerald Lapira, the owner of the land set to be impacted by this road alignment.

“Some days ago I was informed by officials from Infrastructure Malta that the works will involve demolishing a room and adjacent fields currently owed and belonging to my family,” Lapira said.

“With these works, not only will the Planning Authority and Infrastructure Malta be sanctioning the destruction of pristine agricultural fields and rooms used for farming purposes, but also ancient carob trees belonging to private tenants.”

After finding out about the proposed works, Lapira went on to send a letter of objection to Infrastructure Malta (IM) and the Planning Authority (PA).

Shortly after, the IM CEO contacted his consulting architect to let him know that said works will proceed and will not require approved plans and permits.

“My family has owned this land for generations, documented on records as held since at least the 16th of October 1935,” Lapira continued.

“These same rooms and adjacent well were built by my family and they dwelt in them for a number of years – in fact, artefacts and tools belonging to our family remain in this same room.”

Lapira said that he has been approached by a number of people over the years, asking him to sell the plot of land, but he has adamantly denied.

“I regret to say that nowadays, the authorities are not true and loyal to their commitment to protect and preserve the general well being and environment,” Lapira concluded.

“Nobody is safe and free to enjoy what is legally and rightfully theirs.”

Lovin Malta’s request for a comment from the Planning Authority has remained unanswered.

