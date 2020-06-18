‘No Vote, No Voucher’: Malta Reacts To Foreigners’ Exclusion From €100 Voucher Scheme

Malta has reacted to the government’s decision to exclude foreigners from receiving the €100 COVID-19 vouchers announced this month. In reaction to this news, people from the foreign community, public figures, politicians and even some Maltese have spoken out against what is being seen as a discriminatory policy. Here are some of the reactions on social media today

1. One Indian office worker accused the government of racism. “Are we just a means to grow the Maltese economy and when the time comes, they ask us to fu*k off?” he told Lovin Malta. “The moment I get a job in any better country or India, I am f*cking taking the first flight from this racist government.”

2. Irish woman Erika Quinn said this further divides the country. “A lot of focus is on tax, and what as a ‘foreigner’ we do and don’t pay,” she said. “But it goes beyond that. We are active contributing members to our society as a whole. Yes we pay tax, we also give back to the economy, we pay rent, we are members of school councils, and youth groups. We listened to the rules and stayed home cause we believe in society. Are we all in this together or not?”

3. “Is this another vote-buying scheme?” Scottish resident Leah Davies asked. “Disappointed but not surprised seems to be the consistent reaction amongst foreigners whenever something like this happens. Personally speaking, we’ve lived here for over a decade and have paid thousands in taxes through the years, only to be treated as though we were second-class citizens at best because we’re not on the voter registry,” she told Lovin Malta. “Discrimination in Malta doesn’t only occur in regards to skin colour, it’s something every foreigner will face regardless of how long they’ve lived here. Every other country in the EU treats its residents fairly, so why not here? Or can we call this for what it is and realise it’s just another vote-buying scheme?”

4. A German man urged other EU nationals not to spend money in Malta anymore. “EU citizens residing in Malta: spend your money abroad as much as you can, don’t let them get your VAT!” he said.

5. Activist Cami Appelgren also spoke out. “How is a foreigner meant to integrate into Maltese society when time after time it’s shown that no matter how many taxes you pay, or no matter what you give back to society, you simply aren’t enough?” she wrote.

6. And PN MP David Thake spoke out too. “No vote? No voucher.”

7. Some Maltese are also against the sudden backtrack. “I am willing to give my voucher to any non-Maltese citizen who may need it more than me or to enjoy some time with their family in this testing times,” Cuschieri wrote.

8. Journalist Matthew Caruana Galizia pointed out the irony of it all.

You mean to tell me that Russian oligarchs and Saudi royals who bought Maltese citizenship will be entitled to €100 vouchers, but EU nationals who are part of our community and pay tax in Malta will not? https://t.co/PZ0658r61b — Matthew Caruana Galizia (@mcaruanagalizia) June 18, 2020

8. The first reaction meme has officially surfaced.

Credit: Thamirys Viana‎

9. And the first event, too.