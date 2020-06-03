No Touching Or Elderly Actors: Here’s How Theatre In Malta Is Set To Change

As theatres open their doors again this Friday, new regulations will change how we experience the cultural outing.

Those classified as vulnerable people should not be cast in performances, meaning anyone who is immunocompromised or above the age of 65 cannot take to the stage under new directives.

Actors and crew should keep their physical distance as much as possible, with a minimum number of people working per project. Should physical contact be required, actors should sanitise their hands before and after.

Shooting intimate scenes should be avoided where possible and cast member have the right to refuse close contact with others.

Actors must dress themselves and set up their own microphones according to the technical crew’s instructions. If performers won’t be doing their own makeup and styling, stylists must wear personal protective equipment and direct contact should be less than 15 minutes.

Stage costumes must be cleaned after every use. If this is not possible, they must be kept in storage for 72 hours before being reused.

Records of performers and crew present for each performance and rehearsals must be kept in case contact tracing is needed.

Scripts should be made digital if possible. If not, each cast member must have their own copy.

The regulations encourage avoiding non-essential meetings, rehearsals or training. In case this is not possible, members must ensure face-to-face time is limited and people are at least 2 metres apart.

Since patrons will be spending a prolonged period in a closed space with others outside their household, they will be obliged to wear masks or visors throughout the performance.

Here is the full list of guidelines for theatres.

What do you think of the new theatre rules?