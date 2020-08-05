No Sign Of Risk Assessment For August Moon Ball From Malta’s President Or Health Officials

As pressure to postpone mass gatherings mounts, some events, including the Community Chest Fund’s August Moon Ball, still took place last weekend.

Fresh guidelines from the health ministry following COVID-19 clusters linked to events require organisers hosting more than 100 people to conduct a health risk assessment and obtain a green light permit from the Malta Tourism Authority.

However, when Lovin Malta requested a copy of the health risk assessment for the annual gala at Verdala Palace, the President and health authorities did not respond.

Earlier yesterday, the President also dodged comments about the annual gala from MaltaToday.

As COVID-19 active cases reach triple digits, head of Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association (MHRA) Tony Zahra, admitted that Malta should have threaded more cautiously when reopening. Meanwhile, most large events have been cancelled or postponed, casting large doubts on Malta’s ‘festival island’ status as promoted by the tourism ministry.

The governments’ inaction on mass events has led to Malta’s medical unions announcing potential industrial action.

