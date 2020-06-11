No Sign Of Normal Schedule For Malta’s Sexual Health Clinic

د . إAEDSRر . س

Despite the resumption of a normal schedule for most of Mater Dei’s services following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, the GU clinic is still not accepting non-urgent appointments.

Various sources told Lovin Malta that they were turned away when they tried to schedule regular check-ups at the national sexual health clinic.

Malta’s Health Ministry did not respond to questions relating to this issue when asked by this newsroom.

The GU clinic is the only government-sponsored means to access sexual health services, including the diagnosis and treatment of sexually transmitted infections.

This week, it was found that less than 2% of the population visited the clinic last year, whilst five people contracted HIV every month and 798 people contracted HPV in 2019.

Whilst the clinic is known to be understaffed and under-resourced, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne’s promise to double the staff headcount by last September has not yet materialised.

Gay rights activist groups expressed their disappointment at lack of progress for HIV treatment for patients which are currently outdated in Malta. They also pointed to neglect of the GU clinic and lack of sexual health service in Gozo and said the situation fell short of expectations considering Malta’s position as the best in the world for LGBTQ+ rights.

