No Sign Of Four-Week Declaration In Safe Countries For Air Passengers Into Malta

Air passengers arriving in Malta are not obliged to declare they spent four weeks in one of the safe countries, it has been found.

Sources told Lovin Malta that they were able to border hop in order to avoid the two-week quarantine upon arrival without any checks.

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci had previously affirmed that once the travel ban is lifted on 1st June, passengers would have to declare they spent at least a month in one of the 25 approved destinations. This came after the fear of border hopping from countries not on the list in order for travellers to avoid the two-week quarantine upon arrival.

The exact details of the declaration were never publicised whilst the health ministry did not reply to questions sent by Lovin Malta.

All other commercial flights will commence again next week, on 15th July.

Malta’s airport was closed to non-essential flights mid-March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

