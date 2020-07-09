د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

No Sign Of Four-Week Declaration In Safe Countries For Air Passengers Into Malta

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Air passengers arriving in Malta are not obliged to declare they spent four weeks in one of the safe countries, it has been found.

Sources told Lovin Malta that they were able to border hop in order to avoid the two-week quarantine upon arrival without any checks.

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci had previously affirmed that once the travel ban is lifted on 1st June, passengers would have to declare they spent at least a month in one of the 25 approved destinations. This came after the fear of border hopping from countries not on the list in order for travellers to avoid the two-week quarantine upon arrival.

The exact details of the declaration were never publicised whilst the health ministry did not reply to questions sent by Lovin Malta. 

All other commercial flights will commence again next week, on 15th July.

Malta’s airport was closed to non-essential flights mid-March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Tag someone who needs to know this

READ NEXT: Gżira Mayor Will Fight Tooth And Nail To Stop Petrol Station Relocating To Locality's Only Green Space

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK