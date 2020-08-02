No Police Report Of ‘Attack’ That Prompted Viral Anti-Migrant Video As Fenech Shares More Details

The ‘attack’ that triggered an angry 17-minute viral video in which a Maltese man threatened mass vengeance against black people if they touched his family again did not involve any violence and may not have been reported to the police.

Speaking publicly for the first time since uploading his video, Ryan Fenech explained the incident that led to his threat-filled tirade that has since become a major point of contention in Maltese society.

“According to my dad, he and my mom had parked in Buġibba to go for a stroll. They got out of the car, and when they started walking, there was a migrant,” Fenech told Lovin Malta, which has been trying to contact him since the video emerged.

“The man grabbed my dad’s hand out of nowhere, and said: ‘stop, I want to talk to you’. My dad told him ‘no, I don’t want to talk to you’ and tried to take his hand off… he didn’t know this man at all. But as my parents walked away, the man got up and started following them, saying ‘stop now, stop’. Then he said ‘stop or if I come near you, you’ll see what I do to you’.”

“My parents walked away as fast as they could even though they are elderly. My mom started panicking, saying: ‘Ejja Twan please stop’. When they tried to return to their car, the man was waiting for them there. My dad, a former police officer, put his hands in his pockets, said ‘Can you please stop following us?’ and they got in their car and drove away as the man watched them.”

Fenech claimed his father may have filed a police report following the incident. However, a police spokesperson said they were unable to find one.