No Police Report Made About Alleged Sexual Harassment Of Mother At Marsa Park & Ride

Police have confirmed that no reports were filed about a man who allegedly exposed himself to a Maltese mother who was accompanied by minors.

The allegations were first made on a Facebook post which alleged that the incident happened yesterday at the Marsa Park & Ride.

“An illegal immigrant [sic] sexually harassed a Maltese mother by exposing his private parts to her in the presence of her children,” the post said.

“Later on, the same immigrant tried to damage a parked vehicle but was stopped in some way.”

The post has amassed upwards of 800 reactions and 600 shares, with many commenters lashing out against the alleged harasser and immigrants as a whole.

Needless to say, many resorted to blatantly racist slurs.

“So you can’t take a dog to the beach but this piece of trash turns our country into a dumpster. Great,” said one comment.

“This is only the start! If he ever tried to touch my daughter, I wouldn’t stop chasing him until I ran him over with my car. Then Peppi can come and call me a ‘racist’”

Another commenter alleged that the same man pictured in the post was seen at the Msida swings harassing people.

“This guy was the swings harassing people. I called the police but no one came. What a disgrace.”

What do you make of this?

