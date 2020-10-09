No One Died From COVID-19 Alone, Silvio Parnis Says

Parliamentary Secretary for Active Ageing Silvio Parnis has spoken about protecting the vulnerable and elderly in Malta, saying that everyone’s that died of COVID-19 in Malta had some other condition.

“Who does COVID-19 affect the most? The vulnerable and the elderly. You can be young but if you have a condition that if you get COVID-19 it’ll affect you worse,” Parnis said in an interview with TVM’s Xtra.

“No one has died from COVID-19 alone. The places we need to take care of and focus on are where the elderly and vulnerable are.”

So far, 41 people have died of the virus in Malta, with practically every one of the deaths accompanied by an official statement by the Maltese health authorities saying the individuals also had other underlying health conditions, though some families have disputed this.

“[The families of] those who died from COVID-19, not all of them, but some of them contacted me and others I contacted, and they understood that we did everything we could,” he said.

“I would be concerned if i did nothing during the pandemic, but I did, and I will continue to do so,” he ended.

Malta remains in the midst of the pandemic, with 62 new cases found yesterday as 622 active cases remain on the island.

