No Obligation To Wear Masks During MATSEC Exams, Education Minister Confirms

After weeks of students’ uncertainty over MATSEC exams, Education Minister Owen Bonnici confirmed that students are under no obligation to wear a mask during their exams.

“Over the last few weeks, a number of guidelines were published by the Health Authorities that will be observed during exam time for peace of mind. And there is no obligation that students have to wear masks while doing exams!” Bonnici said.

MATSEC had already confirmed that the examination session will be going ahead as planned, with precautionary measures in place to safeguard the health of students, invigilators and examiners.

However, MATSEC was met with criticism over their decision, with an A-level student contacting Lovin Malta over worries on how these regulations could affect students with vulnerable family members.

