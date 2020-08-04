د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

No Obligation To Wear Masks During MATSEC Exams, Education Minister Confirms

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

After weeks of students’ uncertainty over MATSEC exams, Education Minister Owen Bonnici confirmed that students are under no obligation to wear a mask during their exams.

“Over the last few weeks, a number of guidelines were published by the Health Authorities that will be observed during exam time for peace of mind. And there is no obligation that students have to wear masks while doing exams!” Bonnici said.

MATSEC had already confirmed that the examination session will be going ahead as planned, with precautionary measures in place to safeguard the health of students, invigilators and examiners.

However, MATSEC was met with criticism over their decision, with an A-level student contacting Lovin Malta over worries on how these regulations could affect students with vulnerable family members.

Tag a friend who will be sitting for exams this month

READ NEXT: WATCH: Adrian Zammit Rubbishes Anti-Migrant Petition That's Raised 26,000 Signatures

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK