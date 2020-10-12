د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

No Nominations For Muscat’s Parliament Seat Paves Way For Dalli Co-Option

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Nominations to fill former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s parliamentary seat have closed. But with no candidates putting their name forward, rumours have begun to swirl that MEP Miriam Dalli could be posed to storm Malta’s parliament.

Stefan Buontempo and Mark Causon have both declared they have no intention to run, opening up serious questions as to whether Prime Minister Robert Abela would like to bring onboard the massively popular Dalli, with the MEP having gained most first count votes in the last MEP election.

Dalli has refused to comment on the issue according to a report on The Times of Malta, insisting that she will announce her position once submissions close. However, her appointment to parliament would likely bring about a major cabinet re-shuffle.

The Labour Party is expected to soon inform the electoral commission that the party will co-opt a new member into parliament. The party has lost several major MPs over the last few months, with Chris Cardona and Muscat resigning, and Konrad Mizzi becoming an independent MP.

Dalli’s exit from Brussels, where she has been hugely successful, will also open up the door for a new MEP for the Labour Party. During the 2019 election, Cyrus Engerer just missed out. He will likely be the favourite to win the seat in a casual election.

It remains to be seen who could take the seat should Dalli choose to remain in Brussels. With a clear route to the position, it seems that Dalli is primed to enter the local political scene.

Would you like to see Dalli become an MP? Comment below

READ NEXT: As Malta’s Flu Shot Dispute Solved, Union Head Asks: ‘Why Must We Hurt People To Obtain Our Rights?’

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK