No Nominations For Muscat’s Parliament Seat Paves Way For Dalli Co-Option

Nominations to fill former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s parliamentary seat have closed. But with no candidates putting their name forward, rumours have begun to swirl that MEP Miriam Dalli could be posed to storm Malta’s parliament.

Stefan Buontempo and Mark Causon have both declared they have no intention to run, opening up serious questions as to whether Prime Minister Robert Abela would like to bring onboard the massively popular Dalli, with the MEP having gained most first count votes in the last MEP election.

Dalli has refused to comment on the issue according to a report on The Times of Malta, insisting that she will announce her position once submissions close. However, her appointment to parliament would likely bring about a major cabinet re-shuffle.

The Labour Party is expected to soon inform the electoral commission that the party will co-opt a new member into parliament. The party has lost several major MPs over the last few months, with Chris Cardona and Muscat resigning, and Konrad Mizzi becoming an independent MP.

Dalli’s exit from Brussels, where she has been hugely successful, will also open up the door for a new MEP for the Labour Party. During the 2019 election, Cyrus Engerer just missed out. He will likely be the favourite to win the seat in a casual election.

It remains to be seen who could take the seat should Dalli choose to remain in Brussels. With a clear route to the position, it seems that Dalli is primed to enter the local political scene.

