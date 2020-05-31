No New Cases Of COVID-19 In Malta With Nine More Recoveries

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Malta after a total of 987 tests were carried out yesterday.

Nine more patients have recovered from COVID-19 putting the total number of active cases to 75.

The total number of recoveries stands at 534.

Earlier today, Robert Abela announced that Malta’s airport and ports will reopen on the 1st of July.

Abela also said that the government will announce the lifting of more COVID-19 restrictions tomorrow but was coy on the exact details.