No New Cases Of COVID-19 In Malta As Chris Fearne Takes To Social Media To Celebrate

Malta has had zero new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours according to Health Minister Chris Fearne.

The minister announced the news this morning via his Twitter while attributing this success to the sacrifices and responsible actions of many.

“Because we have taken the right path from the beginning, the responsibility and sacrifices of many are bearing fruit. No new case of COVID-19 yesterday. Let’s continue to enjoy this success,” he said.

This is the third time that no new cases have been recorded on a single day since the COVID-19 pandemic reached Malta’s shores and comes just days after the government relaxed its measures to allow non-essential retail stores and services to reopen again.

On the other hand, not all have been responsible during these tough times as was the case last night when hundreds of Floriana FC fans gathered at Fosos to celebrate the club winning the BOV Premier League after a Malta Football Association vote.

