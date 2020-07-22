“No More Killings”: Repubblika Insists On The Establishment Of Joint Investigative Team Following Melvin Theuma’s Alleged Suicide Attempt

Local civil society movement Repubblika has insisted on the establishment of a Joint Investigative Team between the Malta Police Force and Europol to “uncover and bring to justice the mafia that is choking Malta”.

This statement comes hours after Daphne Caruana Galizia murder middleman Melvin Theuma was hospitalised after an alleged suicide attempt. Times of Malta reported that Theuma was found with his throat slit inside his bathroom.

This incident occurred a day before a crucial court sitting in the police’s case against Fenech in which the court is set to hear details about one of Theuma’s recordings which has gone missing from the court’s hard drive.

Repubblika had first called upon the establishment of a Joint Investigative Team last month. However, following the events that took place yesterday, it is putting pressure on the Prime Minister and Attorney General to take on this recommendation.

“We know this country’s history,” Repubblika said, as it made reference to a number of suspicious deaths that took place in Malta.

“We had Nardu Debono who was killed but the police said he escaped from the Depot; we had Wilfred Cardona who was killed but the police said he had bashed his head on the table because of domestic issues; we had Lino Cauchi who was killed and his family said that he was killed so as not to uncover secrets; and we had the weird death of Ġanni Psaila, which the police insist happened during a robbery.”

“We also had the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.”

Earlier this week, Lovin Malta’s Jon Mallia broke down why a Joint Investigative Team with Europol needs to be established.