No More Air-Conditioned Buses In Malta As Part Of New COVID-19 Measures

Hello summer, goodbye air-conditioner: Malta Public Transport has confirmed that all air-conditioning systems onboard their buses will be switched off as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

Malta Public Transport said that while it is aware that buses may reach high temperatures while parked or in terminals, “temperature is generally reduced once the bus is moving and air flows through the vehicle”.

Airflow from air-conditioner vents can push respiratory droplets through the air and potentially into other people, thus increasing the risk of spreading the virus.

Malta Public Transport said that air-conditioners in buses have been switched off since February and are currently in talks with health authorities to see whether this can change for the hot months ahead.

Other precautionary measures for buses include an obligation to wear face-masks for all passengers and no standing passengers.

