د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

No More Air-Conditioned Buses In Malta As Part Of New COVID-19 Measures

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Hello summer, goodbye air-conditioner: Malta Public Transport has confirmed that all air-conditioning systems onboard their buses will be switched off as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.  

Malta Public Transport said that while it is aware that buses may reach high temperatures while parked or in terminals, “temperature is generally reduced once the bus is moving and air flows through the vehicle”.

Airflow from air-conditioner vents can push respiratory droplets through the air and potentially into other people, thus increasing the risk of spreading the virus. 

Malta Public Transport said that air-conditioners in buses have been switched off since February and are currently in talks with health authorities to see whether this can change for the hot months ahead.

Other precautionary measures for buses include an obligation to wear face-masks for all passengers and no standing passengers.

Photo: TVM

Tag someone who needs to know this

READ NEXT: Investigations Into Valletta, Schembri And Cardona Links To Caruana Galizia Murder Are Underway, Chief Homicide Inspector Confirms

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK