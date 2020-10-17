Not Enough Trained Nurses To Man Extra Beds In Intensive Care Unit, Malta Nurses Union Warns

There aren’t enough sufficiently trained nurses to man the extra intensive care beds in Malta’s hospitals, Malta’s union of nurses warned.

“It is not just the number of ITU beds which is important, but that every ITU bed has a highly specialised nurse to manage ventilators and intensive nursing care,” Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses explained.

MUMN said that the recent spike in numbers will result in more patients needing intensive care. There are currently 75 ITU beds in Mater Dei hospital and 25 for Gozo’s general hospital.

The union rubbished “media hype” about these extra ITU beds added during the pandemic.

“Pressure on the existing nursing workforce especially in ITU is already leaving its adverse effect. Ultimately the nurses will suffer with the patient paying the ultimate price.”

It called on the government to enforce its own restrictions and to protect both health care workers and the public.

