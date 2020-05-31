No Election Until 2022, Says Robert Abela

Prime Minister Robert Abela has denied claims that he plans to call a snap election this year.

“We need stability right now. And elections don’t give us stability,” he said, in direct response to Opposition leader Adrian Delia’s repeated warnings that an election would be called this year.

Speaking on One Radio this morning, Abela once again said he would keep his government going until its electoral mandate of 2022.

Today he also pledged an extraordinary budget in the coming weeks which would incentivize work, investment and spending.

“COVID-19 is behind us,” he asserted, pledging “full normality” and easing of all restrictions in the coming days.

Despite his calls for an election, Delia has not been performing well in the polls. Malta Today’s latest survey uncovered that the PN’s support had dropped to 22.1%, falling behind a Labour Party who has surged to 51.9% during COVID-19 pandemic and despite the preceding political crisis.

PN MP Hermann Schiavone has even issued a warning that the PN could lose seven more parliamentary seats by the next general election, which scheduled for 2022.

Delia told Lovin Malta he is not interested in poll numbers, stressing that the party remains focused on engineering a post-COVID-19 recovery strategy for the country.