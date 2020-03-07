‘No Cause For Alarm’: Malta’s First Coronavirus Case Is Contained, Patient And Her Family Followed Self-Quarantine Advice, Health Minister Says

Malta’s first confirmed case of the COVID-19 coronavirus is being contained and there is no need for alarm, Health Minister Chris Fearne has said.

At a press conference today, Fearne confirmed a Lovin Malta report that a 12-year-old Italian girl who lives in Malta had tested positive for the coronavirus shortly after returning from a holiday to Trentino, North Italy. He said the girl is in good condition and is being kept under isolation at Mater Dei, while her parents and sister are also being kept in isolation just in case they also contracted the virus.

He said the case appears to have been contained, and this because the family followed the Health Department’s advice for all people returning from countries heavily impacted by the coronavirus to self-quarantine themselves for 15 days.

“The family were on a holiday in Trentino between the end of February and the beginning of March and returned to Malta on a flight from Rome [last Tuesday]. Yesterday, the girl felt a fever and sore throat and her parents contacted the Health Department. She was swabbed overnight and the results emerged positive this morning.”