No Arrests Made For Bormla Worker Death, Police Force Confirms

No arrests have been made in connection to the death of Sarjo Konteh, the Gambian construction worker who died at work in Bormla this week, police confirmed.

A wall collapsed on 23rd July in Bormla leaving one Maltese man injured and claimed the life of another.

Heavy machinery pictured on-site at the fatal Bormla wall collapse raised concerns that the development’s method statement detailing the dismantling of party walls was not followed to the letter.