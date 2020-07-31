No Arrests Made For Bormla Worker Death, Police Force Confirms

د . إAEDSRر . س

No arrests have been made in connection to the death of Sarjo Konteh, the Gambian construction worker who died at work in Bormla this week, police confirmed.

A wall collapsed on 23rd July in Bormla leaving one Maltese man injured and claimed the life of another.

Heavy machinery pictured on-site at the fatal Bormla wall collapse raised concerns that the development’s method statement detailing the dismantling of party walls was not followed to the letter.

Investigations are on-going and a magisterial inquiry has been opened.

This is the second construction-related death this year, after Miriam Pace died when her Ħamrun home, which neighboured an excavation site, collapsed. Four men, including the project’s architect and excavator, have been charged over the incident.

Countless other construction workers die every year. In fact, figures show the construction industry is the deadliest sector in Malta.

Last year, a series of collapses brought several government reforms to the industry. However, many have warned that changes have been superficial, with the Chamber of Architects’ Andre Pizzuto telling Lovin Daily that amateurs still occupy the industry.

