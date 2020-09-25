Ninety-Year-Old Man Becomes 29th COVID-19 Death In Malta

A 90-year-old man has died from COVID-19, becoming the 29th victim in Malta to the virus.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that the 90-year-old died while testing positive for the virus, having been diagnosed with it on 5th September.

He was taken to Mater Dei on 7th September and transferred to St Thomas Hospital on 19th September before being returned to Mater Dei on the 23rd September, where he died.

The ministry said the man was suffering from underlying health conditions while giving condolences to the family of the victim.

This means Malta’s had 14 deaths over the last 12 days, with a total of 29 deaths. Thirty-one new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on the island over the last 24 hours.

