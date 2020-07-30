د . إAEDSRر . س

Ninety Percent Of Calls Made To 111 Today Were Answered, Chris Fearne Says

Ninety percent of calls made to the COVID-19 helpline (111) today were answered, Health Minister Chris Fearne said.

Following the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the efficiency of the helpline has been questionable.

Lovin Malta was kept waiting for 53 minutes after attempting to book a swab test earlier this week – only to be given an appointment in a week’s time.

“111 experienced a surge in phone calls in the past few days; there were days where it was difficult to keep up with all the incoming calls,” Fearne said.

“Today, after increasing our resources, we managed to answer 90% of calls made to this line. This standard will be kept up in the coming days.“

When asked whether there are plans to increase the number of testing centres on the island, the Health Minister said that the present centres are coping well with the demand.

What do you make of this?

