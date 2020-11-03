Nine-Year-Old In Critical Condition Three-Storey Fall In Mġarr

د . إAEDSRر . س

A nine-year-old boy is in critical condition after falling from a height of three-storeys in Mġarr.

The incident happened at around 2.30pm in Triq il-Karamelli.

The boy was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance shortly after the incident took place. There it was confirmed that he is suffering from serious injuries.

Civil Protection officials were also called to the scene.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo ordered an inquiry into the case.

Police investigations into the case are ongoing.

