Nine Of Malta's New COVID-19 Cases Linked To Hotel Party, None Require Hospital Treatment 

Nine of the 14 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by Malta over the past 24 hours are linked to the recent Hotel Takeover Summer 2020 party at the Radisson Blu Resort in St. Julian’s.

This update, published by the Health Ministry this afternoon, brings the cluster of cases linked to the party up to 15.

Meanwhile, three of the 14 cases were local sporadic cases and two were imported cases. None require hospital treatment and are all recovering at home under the coordination of primary healthcare.

Public health authorities are urging everyone who attended any event or party related to the Hotel Takeover Summer 2020 to get tested for COVID-19. Persons are to call 111 to set an appointment, even if they do not have any symptoms.

“As symptoms can develop within 14 days of exposure, it is imperative that whoever attended these events monitors themselves for symptoms for the coming two weeks,” the statement reads.

“Anyone who develops symptoms should stay indoors and call 111 again to book another swab to exclude COVID-19 infection.”

