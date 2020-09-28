Nine Localities In Malta To Be Affected By Planned Power Cuts Tomorrow
Nine localities around Malta are set to have their electricity disrupted by scheduled maintenance works tomorrow.
These works are carried out regularly throughout the year as part of the servicing and reinforcement requirements of the national electricity grid.
Only a select number of streets within the following list of localities will be affected by such works.
The affected localities are as follows:
- Naxxar
- Ħaż-Żebbuġ
- Żurrieq
- San Pawl il-Baħar
- Fgura
- San Ġiljan
- Rabat
- Ħamrun
- Valletta
The majority of these works are set to be completed by noon, bar Ħaż-Żebbuġ and Rabat.
More information about the affected areas can be found on the Enemalta website.