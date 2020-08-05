Nine Localities Around Malta And Gozo To Undergo Potential Power Cuts Tomorrow

Nine different localities around Malta and Gozo are set to have their electricity disrupted by scheduled maintenance works tomorrow, as stated on the Enemalta website.

The affected localities are as follows:

Mġarr

Ħamrun

Pieta

Ħaż-Żebbuġ

Pembroke

San Pawl il-Baħar

Nadur

Ħal-Tarxien

Fgura

The majority of these works are expected to be completed by noon, bar Ħaż-Żebbuġ and Pembroke.

Only yesterday Times of Malta reported that a whopping 28 power cuts have been experienced in the past six days.

Enemalta chief executive Jason Vella attributed this to increased amount of time spent home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The heat is a problem every summer,” Vella said, “This year, demand in residential areas has increased.”

More information about the affected areas can be found on the Enemalta website.

Tag a friend who lives in an affected area