Nigerian Man’s Wife Gave Birth To Their Son As He Was Murdered Over A Grocery Shopping Dispute In Qawra

Tragic details have emerged over the shocking murder of a 37-year-old Nigerian man in Qawra early Sunday morning. Amoubi Joseph Ezechi was stabbed and murdered by his apartment-mate Okolo Innocent Okwudili over an argument about who would do the cooking and grocery shopping. A fight broke out in their home in Triq il-Ġifen, Buġibba, above Different Colours Snack Bar, leading to Okolo stabbing Amoubi once in the chest. Amoubi died shortly after entering Mater Dei in a critical condition. Heartbreakingly, Amoubi died at the same time his wife, Harmony, was giving birth to their first child, a boy. “His wife gave birth to a baby boy that same particular night when he died. She delivered the same day… it’s a very sad story, very very sad story,” Kingsley Chukwuma, a friend of Amoubi’s, told TVM in an interview. Harmony called to give Amoubi the good news… only to be told her husband was dead, murdered by a friend.

Amoubi had come from Italy to work and send money back to his young pregnant wife

Shocked, she ended up calling and speaking to her husband’s murderer instead of her husband right after giving birth.

Harmony and Amoubi

Chukwuma and another Nigerian friend knew the alleged killer, who had only been in Malta just over two weeks, was still in the apartment and helped the police capture him. “We were afraid he might still be armed,” Chukwuma explained. “So we called to him and he turned, and I walked towards him I shake him and I give him my hand and I asked him: ‘do you know me?'” “He said yes,” Chukwuma continued,” and I automatically grabbed him from the back and said ‘guy, now is not the time for running, now is the time to hand you over to the police, because the guy you stabbed is dead’.”

Kingsley Chukwuma

Since the murder, Malta’s Nigerian community has come together to help heal the wounds and raise funds for Amoubi’s widow. As Catholics, many within the community are raising money to send his body back to Nigeria to be buried in his homeland, as well as raise funds to support his widowed wife and her newborn baby boy.