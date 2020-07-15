Nigerian ‘Gucci Billionaire Master’ Linked To BOV Cyber Attack Denied Bail In Chicago

Nigerian influencer and social media mogul Ramon Abbas (aka “Hushpuppi”) was denied bail in Chicago earlier this week and will remain detained until he goes to trial for a number of money laundering allegations linking to Bank of Valletta’s cyber attack last year.

Hushpuppi appeared in front of a detention hearing in Illinois on Monday where it was decided that the 2.5 million followers strong Instagram star would be transported to Los Angeles for trial later this year.

“The Billionaire Gucci Master” was also denied bail on the premise that he was a flight risk due to his ties with foreign countries, holding foreign passports and his access to large amounts of money.