Next Labour Party President Resigned From Malta’s Crucial Planning Tribunal Before Submitting Candidature

Malta’s next Labour Party president resigned from her position on the Planning Appeals Tribunal before putting her name in the hat for the crucial party post.

Ramona Attard issued the reveal after the NGO Repubblika raised concerns of her role on the tribunal. Repubblika had previously criticised Attard’s nomination to the tribunal a few days after Joseph Muscat’s resignation. She had worked as a person of trust in Muscat’s office.

“I thank them for wishing me well,” Attard said.

Attard will be elected to Labour Party President with no contestants, replacing Daniel Micallef, who is running for Labour Party Deputy Leader uncontested.

Attard has a long history with the Labour Party, working as a ONE journalist for several years and later on as a communications coordinator at the Office of the Prime Minister.