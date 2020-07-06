د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Next Labour Party President Resigned From Malta’s Crucial Planning Tribunal Before Submitting Candidature

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Malta’s next Labour Party president resigned from her position on the Planning Appeals Tribunal before putting her name in the hat for the crucial party post.

Ramona Attard issued the reveal after the NGO Repubblika raised concerns of her role on the tribunal.  Repubblika had previously criticised Attard’s nomination to the tribunal a few days after Joseph Muscat’s resignation. She had worked as a person of trust in Muscat’s office.

“I thank them for wishing me well,” Attard said.

Attard will be elected to Labour Party President with no contestants, replacing Daniel Micallef, who is running for Labour Party Deputy Leader uncontested.

Attard has a long history with the Labour Party, working as a ONE journalist for several years and later on as a communications coordinator at the Office of the Prime Minister.

What do you think of this story comment below?

READ NEXT: WATCH: Emu Outraces Jubilant Maltese Girl As Sun Sets Behind Her On Marsa Junction

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK