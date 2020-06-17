Next Labour Deputy Leader Shouldn’t Be A Sitting MP, Justice Minister Urges, As Chris Cardona Steps Down

The next deputy leader for party affairs of the Labour Party should not be a sitting MP and should be focused entirely on the party, Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis has said.

“I am in favour of having deputy leaders for party affairs that will serve the party and its members. That is their role. A minister is to serve the country,” Zammit Lewis told Lovin Malta.

His comments come as the Labour Party kicks off a process to elect its next deputy leader after the embattled former Economy Minister Chris Cardona resigned from his role today. Some of the potential candidates already being mentioned by PL insiders are Labour Party president Daniel Micallef and recently-elected MP Ian Castaldi Paris.