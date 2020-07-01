Nexia BT’s Karl Cini May Not Be Charged With Perjury After All

Police may not charge Nexia BT partner Karl Cini with perjury in relation to the Egrant case, former Head of the Economic Crimes Unit Ian Abdilla has said.

During his testimony at the public inquiry looking into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, Abdilla, who was removed recently from his position, was asked for an update on this investigation.

“[The investigation] is practically ready and it might not have been a case of perjury,” Abdilla responded, without stating whether or not police intend to charge Cini with other crimes or not charge him at all.

Police were encouraged to investigate Cini for perjury by magistrate (now judge) Aaron Bugeja in an inquiry he concluded two years ago into the infamous Panama company Egrant.

Cini appears to have fudged some details over the number of offshore companies he set up for the former Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Keith Schembri, while also failing to disclose a declaration and package sent by Schembri’s British Virgin Island account.

The Nexia BT partner denied any wrongdoing, stating the discrepancies were due to misunderstandings during the magisterial inquiry that had since been clarified with the authorities.

Besides Cini, magistrate Bugeja also urged the police to investigate Pilatus Bank for money laundering and former Pilatus Bank employee Maria Efimova for calumny.

