Newspaper Says New Information Emerged On Sacked Journalist’s Alleged Shoplifting Incident

Times of Malta has retracted a statement it issued on October 31 in which it had denied allegations that journalist Ivan Camilleri was involved in an alleged case of shoplifting in a supermarket.

The newspaper said it was retracting the statement “after fresh information has emerged”.

This comes a day after it emerged that Camilleri was reportedly sacked for allegedly being in touch with murder suspect Yorgen Fenech on the eve of his arrest. In its official statement issued yesterday, Times of Malta said it terminated Camilleri’s employment over “a number of diverse issues”.

Camilleri denies the allegations and has pledged to fight his “unfair dismissal” in court.

In Times of Malta’s original statement over the shoplifting incident originally reported by MaltaToday, Times of Malta had said:

“Having spoken to the journalist in question as well as to two of the supermarket’s directors separately, we believe the incident in question was misconstrued by Malta Today’s managing editor Saviour Balzan. We have been assured by both directors that this was nothing more than an innocent oversight at the cashier’s desk.”

“We stand by our journalist and will defend him and all other colleagues from personal attacks… The two articles Mr Balzan wrote are littered with malicious innuendo and appear to have been written with the intention of misleading readers into believing that Mr Camilleri committed a crime.”

In its retraction today, Times of Malta said:

“Mr Camilleri had vehemently denied the allegations and provided his editors and management with an explanation of what happened, which at the time was corroborated by directors of the supermarket in question. Based on that explanation and trust in a long-standing team member, Times of Malta publicly defended Mr Camilleri. In the ensuing weeks, Times of Malta continued to investigate the allegations and discovered a contradictory version of events, which was confirmed by a number of individuals.”

“We have consistently said that we expect people in high office to act according to basic standards of honesty and accountability. We must also apply this standard to ourselves, even at the pain of losing one of the company’s most experienced hands.”