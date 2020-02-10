WATCH: The Mosta Dome, Now A Minor Basilica, Is An Icon Of The Maltese Islands

When it comes to some of the most eye-catching, important and just straight-up large churches in Malta, few places can hold a candle to the Mosta Rotunda.

Mosta Dome: A Wonder Of The Maltese Islands The Mosta Dome is an icon of the Maltese islands with a rich history dating all the way back to 1833. Posted by Lovin Malta on Saturday, February 1, 2020

The Basilica of the Assumption of Our Lady, as it is officially known, was built between 1833 and the 1860s on the site of a Renaissance church which was built in 1614.

But between outbreaks of cholera and attacks from Axis fighters during WW2, Malta nearly lost the Mosta Dome.

As one of the largest unsupported domes in the world as well as a major tourist draw, the Mosta parish asked the Vatican to reclassify the church as a basilica in 2015.

In 2018, it was elevated to the dignity of a minor basilica.

Lovin Malta took a tour of the iconic church and found out more about its history, beautiful interior, and recognisable bell tolls – check it out above, and see if you are local enough to tell the time from the bell chimes alone.

What other localities have beautiful churches that should be featured in a Lovin Malta video? Let us know in the comments below!