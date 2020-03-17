WATCH: ‘Qisek Ma Tafnix’ – Hand Sanitiser And Toilet Roll-Dealing Hits The Streets Of Ħamrun
As Maltese people find new ways to pass the time and communities come together in ways they never had before, one viral video has shown what may be going down in Ħamrun at this very moment.
A satirical video uploaded by Ryan Xuereb has already racked up over 1.7k views and over 400 shares due to its sheer relevancy as Malta goes through an outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus… and an apparent increase in the sales of certain toiletries.
Oscar winning scene ????????????
With panicked shoppers snapping up all the toilet paper in supermarkets around Malta, and price hikes for masks and hand sanitiser hitting the news, it’s no surprise that people may be resorting to dealing loo roll on the streets.
The hilarious video brought some well-needed laughs to the thousands of viewers who are probably stuck in quarantine this week… and might actually need some of that toilet paper…. how much was he selling it for again?