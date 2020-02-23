WATCH: Maltese Cab Driver Has Racist Meltdown After Foreign Driver Parks Badly In Narrow Valletta Road

However, he quickly completely loses it and begins a disturbing and racist tirade against the driver in an attempt to make him drive away

The video, which was filmed in Valletta yesterday, begins with the Maltese driver asking the other driver if he is going to move.

A Maltese cab driver has been caught on camera having a racist meltdown after he was stuck in a narrow Valletta road behind a badly-parked coach driven by a foreign driver.

“Are you going to move? Fuck you and your India, move! Fucking ħaq għal-Madonna stinking son of a bitch,” the man shouts at the parked driver.

In response to the screams from the Maltese man, the coach driver attempts to shift his vehicle and make more space, but this only triggers the cab driver even more.

“Haq għal-liba Madonna ħa noqtlu man ta’ (Oh my god I’m going to kill him man).”

“You think I have nothing to do, what are you going to do, I can’t pass with the metal on the side, move, move, move, go back to your country asshole!” he screams at the top of his lungs as people record him.

He walks to the front of the vehicles before opening the coach’s passenger side door and begins screaming directly at the driver.

The shocking footage caused murmurs among Valletta residents who couldn’t tear their eyes away from the scene.

“Move move move għax I’m going to move it for you, where do you want me to pass, get the fuck out and move!”

The cab driver then says: “I’m going to give you three seconds before I call your boss my friend, start driving!”

As the coach driver finally drives away, the Maltese man spits at the coach and screams his final parting salvo: “mela you think we are in India with the tuk-tuk f’għoxx il-lib’ ommok”.

Malta has exploded with new cab companies, cab drivers and taxi services in the last few years.

While there is an upcoming reform in the works, various segments of society have been calling for more oversight and regulation when it comes to the Maltese cab industry.

What do you think of this heavy footage?