WATCH: Maltese Cyclist Chases After Car In Bormla For The Best Reason Ever

A video of a spontaneous good deed in Bormla has gone viral on TikTok, racking up nearly 300,000 views since being uploaded.

Maltese cyclist @procrastinating_rider02 was casually biking around the southern town when a car in front of him drove away. However, all was not well – a passenger within the vehicle had left their sunglasses on the roof, and drove away, unknowingly causing the glasses to drop to the Bormla parking lot floor.

Within a split second, our heroic rider barrels down towards the lost sunglasses.

A nearby woman picks up the glasses and in a move that would make synchronised swimmers jealous, breezily hands them over to the rider as he speeds by.

He rushes towards the vehicle before it turns onto the main road, before tapping on the vehicle and returning the property to its rightful owner.