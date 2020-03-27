WATCH LIVE: Robert Abela Discusses What COVID-19 Means In Virtual Livestream With Maltese Children
Il-Prim Ministru jwieġeb lit-tfal dwar l-imxija tal-Covid-19.
Il-Prim Ministru Robert Abela jwieġeb il-mistoqsijiet tat-tfal dwar l-imxija tal-Covid-19 f’konversazzjoni virtwali.
Prime Minister Robert Abela is having a live discussion with a group of Maltese children all about COVID-19.
In a virtual meeting that is being live-streamed from his Facebook page, Abela is set to speak to some of Malta’s youngest citizens as the country goes through some tough challenges, including the shutting down of schools.
Abela will be answering children’s questions today, and not journalists’.
Just yesterday, a lockdown for people over 65+, pregnant women and the chronically ill was announced. This partial lockdown will go into effect from tomorrow morning,