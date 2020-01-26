WATCH: ‘It’s Not The Coronavirus But The Politicovirus We Need To Worry About’, Outspoken Marsa Influencer Says After Being Dragged To Court

“It’s not the coronavirus that worries me, but the politic-virus: everyone’s mind is just red or blue, what stupidity. All those people that say they are laburisti sal-mewt or nazzjonalisti sal-mewt – no, you are nothing but laqgħin sal-mewt!” said Zammit.

Adrian Zammit, who hosts his hour-long live discussion show three times a week, had some choice words for certain Maltese politicians after being hauled to court by a Marsa councillor over comments he had made.

A Marsa resident, independent local council candidate and influencer has taken Maltese politics and Malta’s take on “justice” to task in an online rant during his popular Facebook show.

Zammit, who is outspoken about the injustices Marsa residents face, including the degradation of the town’s gardens and shores, as well as a sense of lawlessness, called out what he saw as the real problem in Maltese society – two weights and two measures, depending on who you are.

“Why are they doing these things to me? Because I am not like Andrew Borg Cardona? No wonder they say he has big balls because you didn’t do anything to him!” Zammit said. “The strong remains strong, and the weak remains weak.”

He went on to speak about the two weights and two measures in Malta – one for the strong and powerful, and another for the weak and working class.

“The reform in the PBS isn’t what we want – a reform within the Labour Party is what we want,” Zammit said.

“The Labour Party is losing supporters,” he continued, before saying that unless they start kicking out certain people, it would continue to lose supporters.

“Am I not a Labour supporter as well?” he asked, before saying: “I didn’t vote for a party that keeps the common man down. I am ashamed I voted Labour when it comes to this story.”

“Don’t make me start a third party. You laugh now… until the callus forms on your own foot.”

Zammit said he didn’t care about the words and the large mass meetings, but more justice for the common man.

“For me, this is not l-aqwa żmien because I literally just came from court,” he said. “Never forget that the 40,000 that Labour won with started with one person.”

“If Dom Mintoff was here, he would have spent five minutes before he changed everything! Everyone else is just playing around – and we are like a Magnum ice-cream, melting over them.”

Zammit was taken to court after he had made comments that the money in the Marsa local council’s coffers was being used by “tal-mustaċċi“, which former mayor Frances Debono took to be a reference to himself.