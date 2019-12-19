د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH: Insane Controlled Explosion To Remove Damaged Country Lane In Dingli Entirely Wipes Out Chunk Of Land

Residents of Dingli were alarmed to hear a massive explosion rip through the locality on Monday evening. Authorities received reports of a tremor at around 5pm followed by a loud noise, but no requests for assistance were made.

Locals in the area reported white smoke rising from the Ta’ Żuta quarries, and soon enough, the cause of the explosion was confirmed to have been a controlled demolition.

Carried out to remove parts of a road that had caved in between the quarries a few months ago, the explosion was heard as far as Rabat, with some residents reporting feeling the tremor as far as the Kunċizzjoni area.

As expected, the clip of the whole thing (literally) going down looks insane.

Did you hear the explosion on Monday?

Comments
