WATCH: ‘Grazzi U Proset!’ Applause Rings Across The Islands For Malta’s Healthcare Workers

As planned, and to really show their gratitude to the hardworking healthcare workers currently seeing the islands through a dark time amidst increased Coronavirus fears, countless people took to balconies, windows, roofs and doorsteps all over Malta for a moment of applause that truly reverberated far and wide.

Just after 9pm, videos started pouring from all over the islands of people clapping, cheering and shouting “Grazzi!” to the workers.

In some localities, people even reported hearing car horns and fireworks… and soon enough, hundreds of barking dogs, no doubt confused but entertained, joined in.

Malta is currently going through an abnormal week of closed schools and mass remote working from home, with today being easily the quietest St. Patrick’s Days in recent memory. After tonight, all bars, restaurants, każini, gyms and cinemas will also be closed, in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 through a series of measures aimed to at increasing social distancing.

But it’s moments like this that remind us that we are very much not alone, and that the islands are eternally grateful of the medical professionals leading us in the frontlines.

