WATCH: Digger Chipping Away Near St Julian’s Building Has People Fearing Another Construction Catastrophe

The presence of coronavirus hasn’t lessened the danger of one of Malta’s most deadly and notorious killers, the construction industry.

The footage of the diggers appears to be in St Julian’s and its presence on Facebook aroused an angry response from the online community, who once again expressed their concerns and outrage at the way things are done in the construction industry in Malta.

“You need to see it to believe it! Will these guys ever learn?” said Janet Walker, a woman whose apartment block in Gwardamanġa collapsed due to an adjacent construction site last year.

“A photocopy of what happened to us,” she said.

Only 12 days ago, Miriam Pace died when her home collapsed on her in Ħamrun, a result of nearby construction work that shook the foundations of her home and brought it down on her. Despite this, Malta’s construction industry seems to operate as carelessly as it did before, with no coherent checks and balances insight.